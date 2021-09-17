Ananya Panday Is Here To Set The Gram On Fire Yet Again!

The comments section is burning with praises for Ananya Panday's latest post. Ananya never takes an off day from social media. From entertaining updates to stylish clicks to hot avatars, Ananya's social media handle is the place to be as she yet again has set the gram on fire with her latest post.

Ananya took to social media to upload a picture of herself in a Brown bralette. With a golden neck chain and a golden choker and a messy hairstyle, the actress has got all our attention. Going for a fresh look and a messy background as the backdrop for the picture she has a perfect caption to go with the click as she wrote, "Hot mess 🌶"

Yesterday, Ananya's new project with Zoya Akhtar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has been announced which has got fans super excited.

Ananya Panday has multiple projects lined up one of them being Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, recently announced Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and lastly the Pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverkonda.