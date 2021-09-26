Ananya Panday Is The Youngest Indian Celebrity To Participate At The Global Citizen Concert

Ananya Panday has been soaring heights with the work she has been doing in the films she had been a part of and with the work she has done with her DSR, initiative, So Positive. The actress is the youngest Indian celebrity to participate in the Global Citizen concert.

The concert is a 24-hour music festival, that calls on world leaders, philanthropists and corporations to defend the planet, defeat poverty and take action on climate change, famine and advance vaccine equity. For the social cause, Ananya Panday spoke about climate change leading to extinct of species, extreme poverty. Sending out the message of 'Defend Our Planet, Defeat Poverty'

Another feather in the actress' cap as she takes on the global stage in this concert, being the youngest Indian celebrity. The actress has been doing the rounds with recent announcements and phenomenal work with her DSR initiative.

Ananya Panday on the work front has a heavy kitty with three big-budget films. The actress has Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, an untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a recent addition to it was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.