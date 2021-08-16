Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Called 'Struggling Didi' By Trolls

After B-town stars Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff, actress Ananya Panday graced the chat show of Arbaaz Khan Pinch, and broke her silence on receiving nasty comments on social media.

In the show, when Arbaaz showed her how someone had taken a jibe at her accent saying that it made their ears bleed, Ananya reacted to it calmy and said, "I am so sorry, main aapke liye tissue bhejti hu".

The actress also reacted to being called 'struggling didi' by trolls and said, "Haan mujhe struggling didi kyu bulate ho? It's really funny."

Ananya became a victim of trolling when she compared success with appearing on chat show Koffee with Karan and talked about her own struggles. At Rajeev Masand's newcomers' roundtable, Ananya had said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 in 2019. Recently, she wrapped up the last schedule of her upcoming film, helmed by Shakun Batra, which also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Apart from Shakun Batra's next, she also has Liger in her kitty wherein she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda.