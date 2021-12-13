Ananya Panday On Liger: I Did Not Know Mike Tyson Would Shoot With Us

While 2021 was a roller-coaster ride for many actresses, Ananya Panday was lucky that she was busy with the shooting of several projects, throughout the year. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Ananya spoke about gearing up about 2022, and said that she is planning to bring in 2022 with a lot of happiness, good health and some good movies.

She further added that on the personal front, she wants to do something low key with the people she loves and the people who matter to her.

With respect to work, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Puri Jagannadh's Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Arjun Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

Ananya Panday Shares Her Picture With Mike Tyson As She Begins The Shoot Schedule Of Liger In Vegas

Speaking about the same, she told Times Of India, "I also have to start shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. It's going to be directed by Arjun Singh and I can't wait to start that one. It's an exciting project. I have a happy, packed year with all these releases and some more announcements that are yet in the pipeline."

Recently, Ananya shared her picture with boxer Mike Tyson, with whom she will be seen in Liger. Interestingly, in her debut film Student Of The Year 2, Ananya got an opportunity to share a screen space with Will Smith.

Ananya Panday's Sultry Look In Red Is Like Cherry On The Cake

Speaking about working with two iconic personalities, the Khaali Peeli actress said, "It has been a dream come true for me. I mean, I love Will Smith and he was a part of my debut film and now, I'm working with Mike Tyson. I didn't know if it would really happen but, here we are. It has happened indeed! I have danced with Will Smith and I've shot scenes with Mike Tyson. When he just went in front of the camera, he owned it - he was so cool and powerful. He has such a magnetic personality. I was stunned. I didn't know Mike Tyson would shoot with us. I can never forget the day we shot together."