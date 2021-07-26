Ananya Panday Reveals The Best Love Advice She Received From Shanaya Kapoor; Opens Up On Her Bond With Her

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan have been an inseparable trio since they were kids. From childhood till now, their bond has only grown stronger and stronger and they are often seen giving us some BFF goals on social media with their cute pictures.

Recently when Ananya appeared as a guest on the chat show 'Feet Up With The Stars', the Khaali Peeli actress revealed that she goes to her best friend Shanaya Kapoor for love advice and joked that she is a very bad person.

Recalling the best love advice which she received from Shanaya, Ananya said, "She is a very bad person but I still go to her. I don't know why. The best love advice she gave me was to chill and stop acting crazy. But I need to still follow through with that."

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress spoke about her equation with her besties Shanaya and Suhana and continued, "For me, mujhe nahi lagta ki meri family sirf chaar logon ki hai (I don't think my family consists of only four members). I feel like I have a very big family because I have grown up around Suhana and Shanaya, and we have so many memories together."

Ananya said that she feels she and Shanaya have a connection even before she was born. "Even when Shanaya's mom (Maheep Kapoor) was pregnant with her, I used to lie on her mum's stomach, so I feel like Shanaya and I have a connection even before she was born," the Student Of The Year 2 actress was quoted as saying.

Speaking about work, Ananya Panday has Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger and Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar production.