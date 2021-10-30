Ananya Panday's Birthday: Celebs Shower Warm Wishes For The Khaali Peeli Actress

Ananya Panday turns a year older today (October 30) and on this occasion, her loved ones from the film industry made sure to shower her with some warm wishes. The actress is touted to be one of the most bankable gen-z actresses currently. While her mother Bhavana Panday shared some delightful pictures with her daughter and wrote, "WE LOVE YOU !!!!!!!!! Happy Birthday my most gorgeous girl !!!! You are Beautiful Inside Out", her father and actor Chunky Panday shared the birthday wishes from her loved ones on his Instagram story.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful black and white picture of Ananya Panday. She captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday you star. Tons of love and luck always." Take a look at the post shared by the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress.

Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture of Ananya Panday in red attire. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday to this super talented cutie @ananyapanday. So much success and happiness coming your way." Take a look at her post.

Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend and Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter shared an adorable close-up picture of the actress. He shared another picture of Ananya wherein she can be seen posing by the beach in a colourful beachy attire that she has paired up with a hat. The A Suitable Boy actor captioned the post stating, "Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you." Take a look at the same.

Malaika Arora shared a lovely candid click of Ananya Panday on her Instagram stories. She captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday my angel and fellow Scorpion." While the Student Of The Year 2 actress' best friend Shanaya Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Ananya from their childhood. She captioned it stating, "Here's looking at you kid. #ScorpioTwin."

Apart from this Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan also wished Ananya Panday. The actress shared some throwback pictures with her and captioned them stating, "Happy Birthday @ananyapanday. Wishing you all the love, luck, happiness, success and laughter. Big hug and lots of love." Other than these, designer Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan and Tiger Shroff also wished the actress.