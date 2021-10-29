Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Shares Aryan Khan's Rare Pictures With Arbaaz Merchant

Ananya Panday's cousin brother Ahaan Panday took to Instagram and shared many unseen childhood pictures featuring Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant. The post came after Bombay High Court granted bail to both of them in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ahaan shared pictures from their school days to some from recent years. In one picture, Aryan can be seen in a blue uniform with a school bag on his back, while another shows Arbaaz in a car while Ahaan posed with him in a selfie.

One of the pictures from their childhood shows the two in a bathroom getting ready. Meanwhile, the last one featured Ahaan and Arbaaz posing for the camera. Take a look at the pictures,

Ahaan has often been photographed at parties with Aryan and Merchant. The trio has been childhood friends. Aryan is also friends with Ananya Panday who was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently regarding her chats with Aryan in the drugs-related case.

Notably, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 after a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. The two were granted bail by the High Court after spending 20 days in judicial custody at Arther Road jail.

While the bail was granted on Thursday, October 28, Aryan and Arbaaz have not been released immediately. The two had to spend the night at Arthur Road Jail as the court is yet to give its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail. Aryan and Arbaaz are expected to leave for their homes today October 29.