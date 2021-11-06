Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Gets Engaged To Ivor Mc Cray; See Photos From Latter's Romantic Proposal

Ananya Panday's cousin and social media influencer Alanna Panday took to social media on Friday (November 5) to announce her engagement with her beau and photographer Ivor Mc Cray. The couple were vacationing in Maldives when Ivor went down on his knee and surprised Alanna with a romantic proposal.

Alanna later took to her Instagram handle to share this news with her followers along with a bunch of stunning snaps from her engagement.

Ananya Panday Shares A Happy Picture From Her Reunion With Alanna Panday

In the first set of pictures, Ivor McCray and Alanna are seen standing in between a heart-shaped arrangement on the beach while he goes down on his knee to pop the question. The latter captioned the clicks as, "Didn't realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can't wait to have a family with you! ♾💍."

Next, Alanna shared an aerial view of the dreamy setup that Ivor had planned for the lovey-dovey proposal. She captioned the video as, "Marrying my best friend 😭💍."

The social media influencer also posted a picture in which she and Ivor are seen sharing a kiss. While sharing this priceless moment, Alanna recalled how she fell in love with Ivor after she met him two years ago at a Halloween party on November 5.

Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Reveals Her Family's Reaction When She Moved In With Boyfriend Ivor

Panday wrote, "2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn't stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him. ❤️."

She added, "Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day @ivor ♾."

Meanwhile, Ivor also took to his Instagram page to give his followers a closer peek at Alanna's engagement ring and opened up on how he was nervous while proposing her.

He wrote, "Two years ago on this exact day was our very first date. I knew it would be easier to hide my intentions on this day. You were expecting a quiet dinner but I convinced you we had an anniversary photoshoot and just stumbled upon this glowing heart in the sand. As we approached the set up, my heart was beating like a drum. My palms completely sweaty. Knowing that any moment you could catch on. When we walked out to the middle of the heart, we hugged and it finally hit you. You asked, "Did you do this?" The sound of your cry made me completely break. I was so present in the moment that it didn't even feel real. I know it's cliche to say time stopped but it truly did. Love is everything and I love you Alanna."

Alanna also posted some pictures from her engagement photoshoot on social media and captioned them as, "Couldn't have pictured a more perfect dress to shoot our engagement photos in @amitaggarwalofficial 🥺💛 And thank you @discoversoneva for the most amazing week!"

Alanna's mother and Chunky Panday's sister-in-law Deanne Panday blessed the couple and wrote on her social media page, "And then a wonderful thing happened... Heartiest congratulations my lovely daughter on your engagement day. I wish you all the love and luck in this world and may you have a prosperous life with your fiancé @ivor always." Besides Deanne, Alanna's friend Aaliyah Kashyap, Jibraan Khan, Beyounick, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana also sent congratulatory wishes to the newly engaged couple.

Alanna and Ivor had been in a live-in relationship for a while and were staying together in California.