Ananya Panday Says Healthy Competition Is Fun; 'I And Sara Ali Khan Jam To Each Other's Music'

When Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, she found herself pitted against other actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who too, are trying to make their own space in Bollywood.

However, Ananya says she is not a part of any rat race. Recently, while speaking with Hindustan Times, the Patni Patni Aur Woh actress talked about supporting her contemporaries and said that she believes in healthy competition.

Ananya was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "I believe in healthy competition. It can be really fun and motivating. Having said that, I really get happy when other people of my age are doing something good."

Talking about how she cheered for Sara Ali Khan during the release of Coolie No. 1, Ananya recalled, "I was really excited to watch Coolie No 1 (2020), and kept telling Sara (Ali Khan, actor) she's so fabulous in all songs. We jam to each other's music. I am happy when I see everyone do well. I am also motivated, it helps me set the benchmark higher."

Ananya spoke about how things have changed in the film industry since her actor-father Chunky Panday's time. She said, "Definitely people are different here, it's like a different zone now, compared to when my dad became a part of it. I feel there's still a sense of unity, brotherhood and family in the industry, which has been kind and welcoming towards me. I feel they are very supportive and kind people. All the film I worked in, and the other two, I have made sort of a family on all those sets. I am in touch with most people."

Further, the star kid said that her family and friends keep her grounded, and nothing has changed in her personal life.

Speaking about Ananya's upcoming films, the young actress will next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

