Ananya Panday Says She And Siddhant Chaturvedi Are Close

Not so long ago, when actress Ananya Panday appeared on former journalist Rajeev Masand's newcomers roundtable, her take on nepotism debate created an uproar on social media. From trolling her mercilessly to calling her 'struggling didi', netizens did everything to diss her statement.

Ananya had said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee with Karan. So it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

On the same roundtable, Siddhant who's a outsider, had said, "The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)."

Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Called 'Struggling Didi' By Trolls

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Ananya was asked if memes featuring her and Siddhant that went viral on the internet, created a difference between them, she denied and said that she shares a great rapport with him.

Ananya who appeared on Social Media Star hosted by Janice Sequeira, said, "Basically, I agree. But also I think that Sid and I were kind of saying the same thing. Sometimes, in interviews, as you can see, I'm very overwhelmed. If I had to go back, I would probably change the way I said something."

She further said, "We were laughing about it later. Sid and I are really close. We have no weird thing about this. People made it something bigger and it became meme-worthy. Genuinely my intention wasn't like what came across."

With respect to work, Sidharth and Ananya will next be seen in Shakun Batra's next that also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.