Ananya Panday: I Love Being Glamorous Girl, Dressing Up And Getting My Pictures Clicked

In conversation with a magazine, Gen-Z sensation Ananya Panday said that she feels like she has two personalities, when it comes to beauty. She said that on one side, she loves being glamorous and dressing up, but there are days when she wants to be the opposite of it.

"Honestly, I have a very balanced equation with beauty and makeup. I feel like I have two personalities. I love being that glamorous girl, dressing up, and getting my pictures clicked. But when I am not working, I want the complete opposite of that. And I like having that balance," said the 22-year-old while speaking to Vogue.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 and after that, she has a massive fan following among the youth. Young girls not only admire Ananya's no-makeup looks, but also relate with her fashion choices.

In the same interview, the Khaali Peeli actress shared her fitness mantra and said that she swears by doing yoga first thing in the morning. She further shared with the magazine that she schedules things only after her workout is done, as it brightens up her face and makes the happy hormones flow.

Speaking about her eating habits, Ananya said that she keeps herself away from junk food during six days a week, but every Sunday, she munches on burgers.

"In terms of my diet, I'm working more on the immunity side of things. So I'll start my day with an apple, beetroot, carrot juice and incorporate haldi, fruits and vitamin C throughout the rest of the day," added Ananya.

