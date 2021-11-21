Ananya Panday Seems To Be Living Her Best Life On Liger Sets As She Posts Pictures Of Herself Having Fun

Ananya Panday is set to end the year on a working note. The actress has been running back and forth, set to set in order to complete her work obligations. Having signed and shot for multiple films in the year the actress is now stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada where she is shooting for her film Liger. With this film, the actress is all set to become the youngest Pan-India star. The young actress seems to be having a good time on the sets of the film as these pictures show.

Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of herself riding a horse. The actress wore a yellow t-shirt with black pants, white shoes, and a cowboy hat as she rode a horse and her other look was all about a purple t-shirt and a nice golfer's hat as she pets the horse. "yay or neigh 🐴," she captioned her post.

If this was not enough the actress also shared a picture with co-star Vijay Deverkonda as both of them rode their own separate horses and the actress also shared a funny caption, which read, "Howdy Rowdy @THEDEVERAKONDA"

Ananya Panday is set to be part of some really interesting projects. Her strong lineup includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shakun Batra's untitled next, and Pan-India film Liger.