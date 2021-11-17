ananya-panday-shares-her-picture-with-mike-tyson-as-she-begins-the-shoot-schedule-of-liger-in-vegas

Ananya Panday has had a work laden year. The actress has moved set to set to wrap up commitments. Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda shot for a song from their upcoming film Liger, in Mumbai earlier this year and the actress has currently started shooting for her film Liger and is having fun on the sets.

A source close to the actress shared, "Ananya was shooting for her untitled next with Shakun Batra recently. Once she wrapped the shoot for it she quickly moved on to her next project which was Liger. The shoot for Liger is currently happening in the US where she is joined by Vijay Deverkonda and Mike Tyson and she is expected to be there for 2 weeks. The shoot schedule consists of high octane action based scenes."

Ananya is never to far from action and is always making sure of keeoing her fans posted with everything happening in her life and so it was only natural that the actor gave a glimpse of her life on Liger sets and the producer Charmme Kaur who also posts pictures regularly with the actress also made sure to put up a post with her yet again.

Charmme Kaur posted a picture with Ananya Panday. Both the actress wore black top and Ananya paired it with blue jeans, red lipstick and a cute smile as Charmme wrote, "Sunshine Girl @ananyapanday 😘 #LIGER #VEGAS #ShootModeOn"

Ananya posted a picture of herself with the boxing legend Mike Tyson and shared a cheeky caption with the same as she wrote, "We're clearly getting along really well 🙈🥊🤪 @miketyson #LIGER🦁🔀🐯 @thedeverakonda

Charmme regularly let's the fans know about the progress of the shoot and her and Ananya's recent posts combined together tell us that the Day 1 of shoot schedule was wrapped up positively and was a lively day full of meetings and travellings. There is still almost 2 weeks to go before they head out of US.

Ananya Panday is set to be part of some really interesting projects. Her strong lineup includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shakun Batra's untitled next and Pan-India film Liger.