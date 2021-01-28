Ananya Panday Shares 'Then & Now' Picture With Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda And Shanaya Kapoor

Actress Ananya Panday has always been vocal about her friendship with her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. In her latest Instagram post, Ananya shared a 'then and now' picture with Suhana, Navya and Shanaya and captioned it as, "Nothing really changes 😊❤️ (except I don't bite Suhana's head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes😋)"

In the first picture, Ananya is seen striking a pose along with her girl pals, while in the second picture, which is a throwback from their childhood days, the girl squad is seen posing for a picture by the beach in their cute swimsuits.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana left a comment on Ananya's post that read, "Uhh and I got taller 😋." Navya, on the other hand, commented saying, "Woooo" on the Khaali Peeli actor's Instagram post.

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, Ananya had opened up about her friendship with Suhana and said, "My favourite memory would be when we were younger, Suhana and I would do every class together. We have done ballet together, we have done Kathak together, we have done art class together. We have gone to New York Film Academy together and Suhana and I would do everything together and that's my favourite memory."

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Is Equally Excited And Nervous About 2021 Owing To Her Professional Life

Apart from Suhana, Ananya also shared a warm bond with AbRam. Speaking about him, Ananya had shared with a media portal, "I think my favourite memory of AbRam would actually be when he saw the trailer of Student of the Year 2. I think someone told him, Suhana or someone, and he was so excited. Like he came to my house and he kept pointing to the screen and he was like that's you, that's you, and he kept like replaying my part."

With respect to work, Ananya will next be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Liger: Ananya Panday To Start Shooting For Next Schedule Of Vijay Deverakonda's Film Soon; Read On