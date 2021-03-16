Ananya Panday To Turn Showstopper For Designer Ruchika Sachdeva At FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday is set to close the joint fashion week being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The fashion gala that starts on Tuesday would see designer Ruchika Sachdeva as the finale designer, with Ananya as the showstopper.

The actress expressed excitement for her debut on the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and said, "It is truly special as this is my debut on the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The season's spirit is all about fun and finding joy in the small things in life and I am looking forward to showcasing that spirit on the runway. This 'fun' element comes from the new Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Mini collection itself. It's colourful, vibrant and so easy to carry around."

The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week will be held in a 'phygital' format with both virtual and on-ground events in Mumbai. According to a press release, Ruchika Sachdeva, who is the founder and creative director of her label, 'Bodice', has been named the grand finale designer for this season. The finale showcase is scheduled for March 21 and has '#MiniPlayMegaSlay' as its theme.

Ruchika, who is known for her minimal aesthetics and androgynous designs spoke about the show and said, "Starting from the GenNext to now being the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week is an honour and a thrill that cannot be put into words. In line with the theme of the season, my collection 'Ready. Set. Play'. I am very excited to have the opportunity to live this experience and share my design aesthetics with the world of fashion in India."

