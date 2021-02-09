Anees Bazmee Calls Rajiv Kapoor's Death A 'Personal Loss'; Says 'Can't Express In Words How Sad I Am Feeling'

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor succumbed to heart attack on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). The news of his sudden demise has shattered his near and dear ones. One amongst them is writer-director Anees Bazmee who shared a warm equation with the Ram Tere Ganga Maili actor.

In an interview with ETimes, the Welcome director recalled his bond with Rajiv and said, "I had written a film, Hum Toh Chale Pardes for him but we both had assisted Raj Kapoor for his films. I had spent four years of my career in the iconic RK Studios and during those years, I was closely working with Rajiv. Not only that, whenever we went for outdoor shoots, we shared rooms. Post that, I pursued a career in writing and he had told me that he wanted me to write a film for him."

Anees called Rajiv's demise a huge loss to the Kapoor family and was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "Rajiv was like a dear friend. I just can't believe this sad news. It's a huge loss to the Kapoor family".

Talking about Rajiv's death has come as a rude shock to him, the filmmaker said, "We often used to meet each other due to work or even otherwise as he was a very close friend of mine. I just cannot express in words how sad I am feeling. I am in a state of shock and very disturbed right now."

He further offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and told the tabloid, "May Allah give him a secure place in heaven; my deep condolences to the family members. For the past few years, we have been listening to such sad news, but this is the most saddening as it is a personal loss for me."

Earlier, Rajiv's Toolsidas Junior co-star Dalip Tahil had expressed his shock over the actor's sudden demise while speaking with a leading daily.

