Anees Bazmee Is Excited To See Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif As A Couple; 'Happy That There Are Getting Married'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is currently the hot trending topic everywhere. The lovebirds are all set to enter into marital bliss on December 9 and their wedding festivities have already begun at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently reacted to this happy news while speaking with India Today.

Bazmee who worked with Katrina in films like Welcome and Singh is Kinng, called her a great human being and said that he is extremely happy that she chose Vicky as her partner. He was also all praise for Vicky and said that the couple deserve each other.

He further added that he is excited to see them as a couple and also extended his good wishes to them for their new journey.

Anees Bazmee told the news portal, "I am very happy for Katrina and Vicky. I have done two films with her and she is a wonderful girl and this news of her wedding has made me really happy. I wish them both the very best. I'm happy that they found each other and are getting married. She is a really nice human being and I know Vicky as well, he is very down-to-earth, very humble and a very good boy. They deserve each other. I am excited to see them as a couple. They are looking really happy. I hope this happiness continues in their life that's my wish for them."

