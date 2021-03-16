Anees Bazmee On Restarting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Shoot Amid Pandemic: Everybody Is Happy But Also A Little Scared

The COVID-19 lockdown had brought the film industry to a standstill last year. However now, with the government giving a go ahead to filmmakers in Bollywood to resume shooting, it's back to work for B-town stars.

Director Anees Bazmee was busy shooting for his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when the lockdown was announced. Now, the filmmaker has restarted the shooting of his film amid the pandemic.

Speaking about the same, Anees told Hindustan Times, "It has been a long period due to COVID-19. We're working after all these months, no work has happened. It's a big industry, a lot of people are involved. We entertain, COVID-19 ho ya kuchh bhi ho. People who've been sad for all this while, films are the best way to bring them out of it."

The filmmaker admitted that he was greeted by a totally different scenario when he returned to work, with so many restrictions in place. He said that while everyone is happy to return back to work, they are also a little scared and cautious.

"Everybody is happy that work has finally started, but they're a little scared and cautious also. We're shooting with a lot of precautions and guidelines... it's a new normal, but not very normal for us. Some difficulties are there as a director, but you've to work. People will be there, you've to maintain social distancing. It's a new experience," Bazmee told the tabloid.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat comedy pyscological thriller, and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in prominent roles.

Earlier, while speaking with a tabloid, director Anees Bazmi had clarified that Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not a proper sequel of the first film which starred Akshay Kumar in lead role. "This is completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original," the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on November 19, 2021.

