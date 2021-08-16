Anees Bazmee Rubbishes Reports Of Teaming Up With Salman Khan; Says 'This Is News To Me'

Recently, a leading entertainment portal reported that Salman Khan is all set to return as Prem in an out-and-out comedy with Anees Bazmee.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying by the portal, "After acting in comedies like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, No Entry, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Ready, Salman has been keen to do another comedy for a while now. He was on a look out for the right script and it seems to have finally come his way as he has been in advanced conversation with Anees Bazmee and other stakeholders over the last month for this comic entertainer."

However, director Anees Bazmee denied this report while speaking with Spotboye. The Mubarakan director said that there's no such talk yet with Salman.

"This is news to me. I am directing a film with Salman Khan, and I don't even know about it? Perhaps those who wrote this report can inform me when I will be reaching the set and also when it gets released, so I can keep myself free...No seriously, there is no such talk," he was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Speaking about Salman, the superstar has some interesting projects lined up which include Antim, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2. There was a buzz that he might reprise Thalapathy Vijay's role in the Hindi remake of Master. However, the latest rumours suggest that the actor has taken a backseat from the project as he is not keen on doing remakes.