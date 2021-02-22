Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana-Anubhav Sinha's Film To Arrive In Cinema Halls On September 17, 2021

After the success of their last collaboration Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are reuniting again for another film titled Anek. The actor is currently busy shooting for this project in North-east India.

Amid this, Ayushmann recently took to his Instagram page to announce the release date of this movie. The actor revealed that Anek will be releasing in theatres on September 17, 2021. Ayushmann wrote, "Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!"

Have a look at his post.

Earlier, Ayushmann had announced the commencement of this film's shoot by sharing his rugged look from the film. In the still, the Bala actor is seen sporting a new hairstyle along with an eyebrow slit. Spilling the beans about his new look, Ayushmann had revealed that the idea of sporting an eyebrow slit was suggested by him to Anubhav as he wanted to create a distinct look for Anek.

While not much is known about the film's plot, buzz is that Anek is Anubhav Sinha's most expensive and big-scale film till date. The makers have roped in international action director Stefan Richter who has designed action sequences for films like The Hitman's Bodyguard and Don 2.

Talking about the ambitious scale of this project, Ayushmann had earlier shared, "Anek is the biggest film of my career in terms of scale, and Anubhav Sinha is leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a huge big-screen experience with his vision. It is true that Stefan Richter has been roped in for our film. He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and has been an architect for big scale action movies around the world. With his craft, the action sequences of Anek will match global standards and give audiences a thrilling visual experience. Anubhav sir and Stefan are making me do something that is extremely new for me. As an artiste, I relish doing different things and constantly explore myself. Anek is taking me on a new journey that I'm really enjoying."

Well, we are looking forward to see Ayushmann Khurrana in this new avatar in Anek.

Besides this Anubhav Sinha directorial, Ayushmann has one more film scheduled for a theatrical release this year. The actor's upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor, will be hitting the big screens on July 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana On Shooting In Shillong For Anek: Blown Away With How Picture Perfect It Is

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Was Overwhelmed With The Love From People In North East During Anek's Shoot