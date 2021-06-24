Angad Bedi Reveals Shanaya Kapoor Worked On Sets Of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Photo Goes Viral

Angad Bedi recently revealed that Shanaya Kapoor who is set to make her acting debut with Dharma Productions has been working on sets behind the scene. He shared a picture from the filming of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which the star kid and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter can be seen working.

Angad who played the role of an army officer in the film, was seen as the supportive brother of Gunjan played by Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In the picture, Angad and Janhvi can be seen rehearsing for a scene on set while Shanaya Kapoor is standing at a distance in a white t-shirt and black track pants with a Gucci cap on. She also has her walkie talkie on and is walking with the clapboard in hand.

Angad captioned the post as, "Thank you @sanjaykapoor2500 sir for sending this working still from #gunjan While JK and me rehearse here with the hard working AD shanaya @janhvikapoor @sharanssharma @shanayakapoor02." Take a look at the post,

Notably, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The star kid recently joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) squad and is set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. Earlier this year, Karan also revealed that Shanaya will begin shooing for her first film in July 2021.

Coming back to Angad Bedi, he was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and web series Inside Edge in season one and two. However, according to reports, he will not be returning for the show's third season which was announced recently by Amazon Prime Video. The show also stars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi and Akshay Oberoi.