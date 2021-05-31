Angad Bedi Says Staying Away From His Daughter Was The Most Difficult Part About His Fight Against COVID-19

Recently, actor Angad Bedi came out from isolation and it took him sixteen days to recover from COVID-19. While he is elated about his test result being negative for COVID-19, he recalls how tough those sixteen days were for him, as he was away from his daughter Mehr and was unable to make her understand about why he couldn't meet for sixteen days.

"It was difficult to be away from them and be in two different places in the same city. Mehr is just two and a half, and she doesn't understand why her father cannot come and see her. These are emotions that just break you. She doesn't get it. There were a couple of times where she would ask, 'Papa, why are you not coming to see me?' I'd say that I'm not feeling too well, but the minute I said that, she'd be like, 'But I've also been unwell in the past, and been with you'. Such innocent questions that a child always has... it was difficult for her and very difficult for me," told Bedi to Hindustan Times.

While being in isolation did break his heart because he could not meet his daughter, it did give him some time to introspect.

The F.A.L.T.U actor said that he has learnt to be more giving, and to give more time to his family. He further added that he hugged his dad (Bishan Singh Bedi) before he left for Mumbai.

"But I don't know when I'll be able to come and hug him and my mother again. Or when will I be able to say, 'I love you' to him in person again? These things change you as a person," shared Bedi while speaking to the daily.

When asked about what's his biggest takeaway from his battle against COVID-19, he said that more than one's professional life or how much money one makes, it's about survival. If one is surviving and breathing, he/she should be grateful.