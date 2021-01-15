Anil Dhawan Has An Epic Reaction To Reports Of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding In Alibaug

Anil Dhawan On Reports Of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Alibaug Wedding

The actor told the leading daily, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn't know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?"

Anil And Family Have Been Advising Varun To Settle Down

"Whatever it is, as a family we have been persuading him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. Do it in time or just don't do it," Bombay Times quoted the actor as saying.

The Family Has Advised Varun Dhawan To Opt For A Simple Wedding

Speaking about the same, Anil Dhawan said, "We have been telling him to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, instead do a simple intimate ceremony aur bas ladki ko jaldi ghar le aao (and just get the girl home at the earliest)."