Anil Kapoor Gifts A Swanky Car To Wife Sunita Kapoor On Her Birthday!

It's known to all that actor Anil Kapoor is madly in love with his wife Sunita Kapoor, and leaves no stone unturned to show it to the world. Yesterday (March 25, 2021), when Sunita turned a year older, Anil gifted a swanky car to his dear wife, and left netizens gushing over their love for each other. Going by the viral image, Anil Kapoor has gifted a black Mercedes-Benz to his wife to make her birthday special.

Yesterday (March 25, 2021), Anil Kapoor penned a note for Sunita and told his followers that he has lived through both happy and tough phases of life with his dear wife, and he feels blessed to have her as his soulmate.

"To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always," wrote Mr kapoor.

With respect to work, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Karan Johar's Takht. He was recently spotted at the shooting location of his upcoming untitled project, wherein he was seen with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

