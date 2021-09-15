Anil Kapoor Responds To Trolls Claiming That He Stays With Plastic Surgeon, Drinks Snake Blood To Stay Young

Age is just a number for Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. At the age of 65, he is at his fittest best and can give the young actors a run for their money. Recently when the Dil Dhadakne Do actor appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch, he reacted to some trolls who had some hilarious theories about the secret to Kapoor's good looks.

In one of the segment on the show, Arbaaz showed Anil video recordings of people commenting on his looks. One person commented, "I think he lives with his plastic surgeon." Another one said, "I think he drinks snake blood".

Responding to these comments, Anil asked Arbaaz, "Yeh genuine hai ke aap logon ne paise de ke (Is this genuine or did you people pay them to say this)" On being assured that the comments were genuine, the Malang actor laughed and said, "Ek ne kaha ke main plastic surgeon saath leke ghoomta hu (One person said that I keep a plastic surgeon with me)."

While speaking with Arbaaz, Anil admitted that he owes it to himself and his fans to care of himself because of how privileged he has been in life, professionally and financially.

"I've received so much, it helps in the way you look. Everybody goes through ups and downs, but I've been fortunate. I have been blessed. I feel that one has 24 hours in a day, if you can't take care of yourself for even one hour in a day then what's the point," the actor said on the show.

He reacted to another troll which called him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' and said, "Agar unhoney aisa comment kiya hai to vo sayad burey mood me they, ya dukhi they (If the person has commented like this, then they must either be in a bad mood or upset)."

Anil also opened up on the criticism he faced for not having the charm of a star during his initial days in the industry.

The actor said, "I used to take that as a compliment, people used to compare me with Sanjeev Kumar, and I used to get happy with the fact that they are comparing me with the greatest actor of our country. At that time, people had a different perspective. My contemporaries debut films were much more successful than my debut film, even Mashaal didn't work well, but my work was appreciated, thus I used to get more work. There were people who used to tell me that I don't look like a star, so I used to tell them ki let me improve, where my presence is concerned or my physicality is concerned."

Kapoor believes that there is always room for improvement and if he doesn't perform well then he is cheating with his audience.

Workwise, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. He is also a part of an untitled project which stars his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh.