Anil Kapoor Reveals Nayak Was Rejected By Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan!

As Nayak: The Real Hero completes 20 years today, actor Anil Kapoor makes some interesting revelations about the film. While speaking to a leading daily, Anil said that he was not the first choice of the film.

"I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh. To this date, I'm glad I did," revealed the 64-year-old.

Anil further revealed when he was shooting the film, he knew that the film would be loved by people.

"Honestly, all we knew while making the film was that it would be something special. Something for the ages. We had no clue it would gain the kind of traction that it did. I think it's the subject matter that is just so relevant and relatable. The people, the government and the tensions therein will always remain a topic of great interest and personal relevance," said the Mr India actor.

Recalling the shoot of Nayak, Anil said that every moment of the film was memorable. "Back then we did not have the technology that we have now so it was all raw hard work and choreography. I remember the junkyard fight scene in which I had to fight with almost no clothes on and for me that was really challenging and new," asserted Kapoor.

In the same interview, Anil also said that he thinks that an artist is compelled to continue making art regardless of how it is received. He went on to add that he chooses movies that help him grow personally and professionally.

"All we can do is give it our best in every film. That's the beauty of what we do, you never know what will be liked or not liked. You just keep going," concluded Kapoor.