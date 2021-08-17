Anil Kapoor's Dance With Rhea At Post-Wedding Celebrations Is Winning Hearts

Anil Kapoor wins the internet with every social media post, however, the veteran actor's impromptu dance with daughter Rhea Kapoor is melting everyone's heart. Rhea, the producer-fashion designer, recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a very intimate ceremony on August 14, 2021.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a video from a post-wedding celebration. The video shows Anil Kapoor shaking a leg with the newly-wed bride Rhea on Sonam Kapoor-starrer song 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' from the film Khoobsurat.

Fans in awe of Anil's cool moves, took to the comments section to praise the star. One fan commented, "Hahha..he dances so well. Father-daughter goals," while another called him, "evergreen anil kapoor."

Popular television presenter Gaurav Kapur also commented, "AK the legend. #Jhakaas." Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor also dropped a string of red heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, the new bride, Rhea shared a couple of pictures from the intimate wedding on her Instagram account. She revealed that she always wanted to get married in her living room and so she did on August 14.

She captioned the beautiful pictures saying, "I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible" and tagged Karan Boolani, as well as, caterers and photographers who covered her wedding.

After the wedding, the Kapoor family organised a star-studded bash for the couple. Celebrities like Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Farah Khan among several others attended the reception.