Anil Kapoor Has An Epic Reaction To Reports Of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding In Alibaug

Ever since actor Varun Dhawan and his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal made their relationship public, their impending wedding has become the talk of the town. While the Coolie No. 1 actor has expressed his desire to settle down with his lady love this year, recently, there was a buzz that the couple is planning to get hitched at a five-star hotel in Alibaug this month.

Finally, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Kapoor has reacted to these reports while speaking to Bombay Times.

Anil Kapoor On Reports Of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Alibaug Wedding The AK Vs AK actor told the leading daily, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn't know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?" Anil Kapoor And Family Have Been Advising Varun To Settle Down "Whatever it is, as a family we have been persuading him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. Do it in time or just don't do it," Bombay Times quoted the actor as saying. The Family Has Advised Varun Dhawan To Opt For A Simple Wedding Speaking about the same, the actor said, "We have been telling him to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, instead do a simple intimate ceremony aur bas ladki ko jaldi ghar le aao (and just get the girl home at the earliest)."

Recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to Natasha Dalal as Varun Dhawan's fiancée, it was speculated that the lovebirds have got secretly engaged. However, later, Varun in an interview, clarified that there has been no formal ceremony, although he is committed to her.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

