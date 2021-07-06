Anil Kapoor: It Is Hard To Say What The World Will Look Like Post-COVID And I Am Not The One To Speculate

In his recent interaction with a leading daily, actor Anil Kapoor said that it has become a difficult task for people to meet their near and dear ones, and going by the current situation, he feels that things will take time to go back to normalcy.

"It is hard to say what the world will look like post-COVID and I am not one to speculate. All I can do is hope and pray that we emerge stronger, wiser and more connected with each other at the end of this ordeal," said the Ram Lakhan actor while speaking to Hindustan Times.

When asked about what was his takeaway from the past few months, he said that his biggest learning so far has been that there is nothing more important than good health. "And to never take time with your loved ones for granted," added Kapoor.

Anil also spoke about his actress-daughter Sonam Kapoor staying away from him in London and said that he and his wife Sunita worry about their children a lot, but they are thankful to technology that keeps them connected despite being several miles away.

"Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we're fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that's been a huge relief," said the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

With respect to work, Anil will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Animal.