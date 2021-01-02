Anil Kapoor Says Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Took A Lot Of Money From Me,' When Talking About Pay Disparity

Anil Kapoor recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want and opened up about wage gap that persists in Bollywood.

Back in 2020, many Hollywood stars had revealed their's wages and compared it to their female co-stars to help spread awareness about the pay gap. Anil Kapoor who has been part of Hollywood films was asked if Bollywood stars will start standing up for their female co-stars and ask for equal pay.

However, his response stumped Kareena Kapoor, he said, "You toh took a lot of money from me."

The two have shared screen space in films like Bewafaa, Tashan and will collaborate once again for Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. Kareena in her defence said, "We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people..."

Anil Kapoor went on to share that he had never had qualms when female co-stars were paid more than him. He said it has happened with him on several occasions, "There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and maine khushi khushi kiya (I did the films happily)."

Anil Kapoor On Working With Kareena For Veere Di Wedding Anil recalled an interaction when working with Kareena behind the scenes as a producer for Veere Di Wedding. The actor said that producers had called him when Kareena had asked money more than a hero. "They all called me up also, I said, ‘Done.' They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, ‘Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants)," he added. Kareena Kapoor will Be Seen In Laal Singh Chaddha And Takht Kareena Kapoor has been one of the biggest names in the industry for decades and has given some of the biggest hits to the Hindi box office. The mom-to-be is currently enjoying time with her family and will soon be debuting as an author. On the acting front, she will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in 2021. Kareena Will Debut As An Author In 2021 Kareena was set to begin shooting for Takht in March 2020, but the project was postponed due to the pandemic. According to reports, the film is set in the Mughal era and will revolve around the relationship between emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

