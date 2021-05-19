Anil Kapoor Shares Beautiful Anniversary Wish For Wife Sunita, Calls Her The 'Bedrock' Of His Life

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are the perfect examples of love and togetherness. The actor never fails to proclaim his love for his wife time and again on his social media handle. So it was not a surprise that the actor who is celebrating his wedding anniversary today (May 19) had the most beautiful message for his wife to mark the occasion.

Talking about the same, Anil Kapoor went on to share some delightful pictures with Sunita. In the first picture the couple can be seen posing happily for the camera. While the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is raising a toast, Sunita looks pretty in a loose maxi dress.

He also shared some pictures of them posing with their family. One of the pictures has them posing with their daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor along with Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja. In one of the family pictures, one can also catch sight of the late Sridevi. The actor also shared a picture of them from their younger days. Take a look at the same.

However, the Ak Vs Ak actor also had a heartwarming message for Sunita in the caption. He stated that all the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of their love story. The actor says that he knows that he is loved, happy and safe with his wife by his side. Furthermore, he calls her the bedrock of their combined families and admitted that he would not have known what to do in his life without her at his side.

Anil Kapoor concluded the post by stating that he promises to spend his life making his wife feel loved and treasured in the way that she deserves it. Many celebrities like Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar poured in some love to the post. The couple's son-in-law Anand Ahuja also wished them on the occasion by sharing the same throwback picture that the Ram Lakhan actor shared on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film will also be starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It will be helmed by Raj Mehta.