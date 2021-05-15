Anil Kapoor Shares Lovely Birthday Wish For Madhuri Dixit, Says 'Looking Forward To Be On Set With You Again'

The evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday today. Fans have been pouring in warm wishes for the actress. However, Madhuri also received a sweet birthday wish from her close friend and actor Anil Kapoor on the occasion.

For the unversed, Anil and Madhuri to date remain one of the most adored on-screen pairs of Indian cinema. Anil shared a beautiful picture of the Hum Apke Hai Kon actress in a red saree. Apart from that, he went on to share another picture with the actress from one of their public appearances. The two seem to be shaking a leg together in the picture. While the Dil Dhadakne Do actor looks dapper in formal attire, Madhuri looks stunning in a floral-printed peach-coloured attire.

The 1942: A Love Story actor captioned the same stating that as actors he feels all of them are happiest on the sets, especially if they are working with their friends. Anil added that this is the reason why he looks forward to being with Madhuri on the sets of a film again. Furthermore, he wished her health and happiness. Take a look at his post.

Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit ! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again!

Wishing you all the health & happiness always!! pic.twitter.com/IE0qe9kRSO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2021

Madhuri and Anil have delivered many hit movies together. Some of them include Tezaab, Beta, Parinda, Khel, Jamai Raja, Jeevan Ek Sangarsh and Lajja. They were also seen together last in the 2019 movie Total Dhamaal.

In an old interview with Daily Bhaskar, Madhuri also had an epic answer when she asked if she had thought about marrying Anil. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress had replied, "No! I wouldn't marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool. As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair."

Apart from this, Madhuri Dixit also received a delightful birthday wish from her husband Dr Shriram Nene. He shared a throwback picture of them and shared an endearing message for her. He stated, "Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day."