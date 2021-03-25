Anil Kapoor Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Wife Sunita Kapoor, Calls Her The Reason Behind His Smile

Anil Kapoor might have just won the internet with his beautiful birthday wish for his wife Sunita Kapoor. The actor shared some lovely pictures with Sunita while wishing her. But it was his heartfelt message for his wife which completely stole the show wherein he mentioned the initial hardships that they faced together with a 'smile on their faces.'

Talking about the post, Anil Kapoor called his wife Sunita Kapoor, the love of his life and recalled travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis from flying economy to business to first-class with her. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor further remembered how he and his wife stayed at small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South as well as in a tent in Leh Ladakh. Anil mentioned that he and his wife faced all these earlier difficulties in their life with a smile on their faces and love in their hearts. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Anil Kapoor further mentioned that these are just some of the million reasons why he loves his wife. The actor further called Sunita Kapoor as the reason behind his smile and the reason why their journey together has been so happy and fulfilling. The AK Vs AK actor further added that he is extremely blessed to have a partner and soul mate like her.

Apart from that, Anil Kapoor shared some delightful pictures with Sunita Kapoor with the birthday wish. The two can be seen sharing a lovely candid pose from a picture presumably from their vacation. While in the other picture, the couple can be seen posing amidst the backdrop of a 'Happy Birthday' decoration.

Anil Kapoor also shared a stunning picture from one of their photoshoots wherein they can be seen donning traditional attires. He lastly shared a picture of theirs from a function. Their daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor also shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her mother.

She shared some pleasing pictures of herself with her mother including a throwback childhood picture of hers. She captioned the post stating, "Mother' is such a simple word, But to me, there's meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother's love showed me the way. KARL FUCHS. Love you, mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday." Take a look at the post.