Anil Kapoor Takes His Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reacts!

After Neena Gupta, Anil Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive his second shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor took to his Instagram page to share this news with his fans.

Anil shared a picture of himself getting the second vaccine jab by a medical professional. He captioned it as, "Done With The Second Dose 💉 #stayhomestaysafe #vaccinated." In the picture, the Welcome actor is seen sporting a black T-shirt and a face mask.

Meanwhile, the comments under Anil's post were worth a read. The actor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor pulled his leg and wrote, "How ? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may 😂😂😂." To this, Anil replied, "If they hadn't seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May 😜😜."

Ishaan Khatter commented, "stay strong and healthy, sir! ❤️." 🙌 "Precautions is the best medicine," Rakesh Roshan posted under Anil's picture. An Instagram user wrote, "Sir, your turn, legally, is on May 1, all above 18 category."

Last year, when Anil Kapoor was shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Lucknow, his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor and the film's director Raj Mehta had contracted COVID-19. However, Anil had tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Government announced a liberalized and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1 wherein everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccine against the virus. The decision was lauded by many Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

