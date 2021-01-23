Anil Kapoor Teams Up With Son Harsh Varrdhan & Fatima Sana Shaikh; Details About The Mystery Project Revealed!

Earlier this month, when Fatima Sana Shaikh shared pictures from her birthday celebration on the sets of her upcoming project, fans were surprised to spot Anil Kapoor in the snaps. Soon, it was reported that the two actors are shooting for a mystery project, the details of which have been kept under wraps by the makers. Now, we have learnt that Anil's actor-son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is also a part of this collaboration.

Since a long time, Anil and Fatima have been posting pictures and videos from the sets of their film in Rajasthan, though there is no official word on this project yet from the makers.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a trade expert as saying, "Usually, if the makers want to keep a film under wraps, they would not allow actors to leak anything about the film on social media. But here we see actors posting stories and photos every now and then. Yet, the makers or actors refuse to divulge even the film's name. This is rare."

Spilling details about this hush-hush project, a source told the entertainment portal, "The name of the film is Thar. It stars Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjay Dadhich. It's a Netflix venture and is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary."

Raj had played the lead role in Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal, and co-written the film with him.

Coming back to Thar, the film has been shot in Narlai, Rajsamand, Roop Nagar and Ghanerao in Rajasthan. We hear that few portions of the film will also be shot in Pushkar, Nagaur, Kishangarh and Udaipur.

Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in a cameo in his dad Anil Kapoor's Netflix film AK Vs AK. On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh was a part of Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo.

