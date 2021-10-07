Anil Sharma's Son Utkarsh Reacts To Gadar 2 Rumours; 'This Is Not A Fast & Furious Film, It Needs That Time'

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Pateil's 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a huge blockbuster success. Recently the tinsel town went abuzz with rumours that director Anil Sharma is planning a sequel to this film with Sunny and Ameesha reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. It was even speculated that the sequel is scheduled to roll in November this year.

Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh who essayed the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the original film has now reacted to these speculations while speaking with a leading tabloid.

Though Utkarsh neither confirmed nor denied these reports, he added, "Abhi toh hamari taraf se we have not announced anything. I understand the love of the fans, which they have been giving us even after 20 years desiring a sequel to this blockbuster film. That can only happen with a terrific story, and that takes time."

Speaking about how good things take time, "This is not a Fast and Furious film that you just keep coming up with sequels. It needs that gravity, that time. Ek nayi duniya banane ke liye samay lagta hai. Rome was not built in a day, so I cannot, unfortunately, say anything at this point beyond that."

Utkarsh said that the audience will have to wait for a bit for Gadar 2 due to the looming COVID-19 pandemic.

The tabloid quoted as saying, "Now with the lockdown opening up, a lot of my projects are resuming together at the same time. Their release dates and announcements need to be sorted. Until that doesn't happen, I can't even think about Gadar 2."

Talking about how he is hopeful about the revival of the industry, Utkarsh added, "So many announcements started happening after the first lockdown got over, but again the industry was in a problem in the second wave. Now, every three-four weeks there's a film releasing. There's just going to be an increase in the number of films in theatres. So, it's a thrilling time to be an actor."

Utkarsh Sharma was launched as the leading hero by his father and filmmaker Anil Sharma in the 2018 film Genius which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.