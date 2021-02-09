Anita Raaj Mourns Dear Friend & Actor Rajiv Kapoor’s Death; Says ‘I Really Have No Words To Describe The Pain’

Today is indeed a sad day for Bollywood, as late Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's actor-brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to heart attack in Inlaks Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai. He was 58. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor's sudden demise shocked the entire film fraternity. Many celebs like Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol and others mourned his death.

Like all, his dear friend and veteran actress Anita Raaj is completely devastated after learning about Rajiv Kapoor's death. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with a heartwarming caption. She wrote, "Lost my dear friend Loss of words!! Pray his soul rests in eternal peace."

See post

Apart from that, Anita also expressed her grief during a chat with Times of India. The 58-year-old actress said, "I am in shock. I really have no words to describe the pain. Apart from working together, I have known him when we were kids. I can't believe he is no more. I used to speak to him often. While doing this show (Choti Sarrdaarni), he used to love it and would tell me 'Tinni you are doing such a wonderful job. I just can't."

For the unversed, Anita Raaj worked with Rajiv Kapoor in Shomu Mukherjee's directorial venture Lover Boy (1985). While recalling the moments with her late friend, she said, "We did two movies together and that's beside the point that we were co-stars. Just being with him... The first movie I did with him was Lover Boy (1985). It was directed by Shomu Mukherjee. He was my co-star and colleague but also my family and friend. Losing him at this age and so young. He was a wonderful boy. I spoke to him two weeks back. He would call me when I would shoot in film city and there would be no network. He would complain saying 'Tinni you never call me back.' Then after coming home I would call him back and he would appreciate my work. I just missed meeting him. I wish I would have met him."

Anita Raaj also said that Rajiv was very close to her husband and son. Meanwhile, the last rites of the actor will take place today (February 9, 2021) in Chembur, Mumbai.

