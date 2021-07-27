Ankita Konwar Calls Out Hypocrisy, Says Northeast People Can Become Indians Only After Winning A Medal

Ever since weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won Silver at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, netizens have been debating over her biopic. Many netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts and said that if any filmmaker ever thinks of making a biopic on her, then they should approach someone who actually hails from Northeast rather than casting any Bollywood actress. In short, they were taking a jibe at Omung Kumar for casting Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom. While they didn't diss her performance in the film, they were simply rooting for Northeast actors.

Recently, actor Adil Hussain shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate and agreed with netizens.

Now, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar who hails from Northeast, slammed the hypocrisy of citizens of India and stated that India is 'infested' with racism.

Ankita took to her micro-blogging page and wrote, "If you're from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as "chinky" "Chinese" "Nepali" or a new addition "corona". India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience."

As soon as Ankita shared her thoughts on Twitter and Instagram, many netizens came forward to lend their support to her and agreed with her, saying that they have experienced the same.

"Well written. You are totally right Ankita, in your viewpoints. This has to be changed," wrote a user.

"Absolutely Ma'am even I am an Assamese know this things very well," commented another user.

One more social media user commented on her post saying, "It's really sad and depressing, that despite of having such a diverse culture, we lack basic humanitarian things!"

Well, we also believe that it's high time that Indian citizens stop discriminating between Indians based on who belongs to which state.

