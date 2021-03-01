Ankita Lokhande Asks Trolls Where Were They When Her Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput Was Ending

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, his fans have been blaming many B-town celebrities for his sudden demise. However, initially, they lent all their support to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for raising her voice for the late actor. Soon, things turned worse when Ankita got busy in her own life and started uploading pictures and videos of herself enjoying life to the fullest. While one might think that there's nothing wrong in moving on, but many fans of Sushant got offended when they came across the video/pictures of her birthday bash, and got judgemental about her.

In her recent Instagram video, Ankita called out all those toxic netizens and asked them to unfollow her, if all they know to do is to spread negativity on her Instagram page.

Ankita said that she doesn't follow those people whom she doesn't like, but she also never abuses those people on their Instagram pages. Ankita also added that even though she doesn't get affected by trolls much, her parents get affected by the negativity around her and wonder why their daughter is receiving so much hate online.

In the same video, while slamming the trolls, Ankita said, "Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault.)"

Ankita further urged the naysayers to stop blaming her for Sushant's sudden demise, as it is really hurtful for her to read all those demeaning comments.

