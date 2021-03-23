Ankita Lokhande Breaks Her Silence On Why She Kept Sushant's Photos In Her House Even After Their Breakup

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for over six years and were one of the popular couples on Indian television. However, fans were in for a shock when the lovebirds parted ways in 2016.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with Bollywood Bubble, the Pavitra Rishta actress revealed that she had kept Sushant's pictures in her house even after their break-up. Ankita revealed that people would come over and urge her about them, but she did not believe in '(running) away from the situation'.

The entertainment portal quoted Ankita as saying, "Give me time, yaar. I need my time. I am not somebody... Main 2.5 saal tak unke saath rahi hoon (I have lived with him for two-and-a-half years). I have lived my life with those pictures."

Ankita said that she kept those photographs until she was 'done' and could accommodate someone else in her life.

Revealing the reason behind letting the pictures remain in the house, Ankita said that she wanted to strengthen herself so that she could face Sushant if she ever crossed paths with him.

"I am not somebody who will run away from the situation. I was getting up and facing that thing every day so that agar Sushant kabhi mere saamne aaye toh (if Sushant ever comes in front of me) I face him strongly. That was my thought process," Ankita told Bollywood Bubble.

Eventually, Ankita was comfortable with the idea of taking Sushant's pictures down after she met her current boyfriend Vicky Jain.

"I faced it every single day. Ek din aaya (There came a day) when I realised that now I am done, now I need to remove the pictures. And I removed it. I felt that ek jagah khali hogi tabhi toh doosri pictures aayegi (only when I create space by removing those pictures that I can accommodate new pictures). I met Vicky and he is in my life. I am very, very, very happy with him," Ankita told the portal adding that her beau is very "balanced."

