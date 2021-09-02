Ankita Lokhande Says She Did Not Know About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Relationship With Rhea Chakraborty

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Ankita Lokhande opened up about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on June 14, 2020. When Sushant left for his heavenly abode, netizens were bifurcated into two thoughts- some supported Ankita for taking a stand for the deceased actor while others trolled her left, right and center and called her an 'opportunist'.

While speaking to Times Of India, she spoke about being trolled incessantly and said, "I can't do anything. There is nothing in my hand. Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don't, they take me off that pedestal)."

She further added that she didn't exist in Sushant's life since the past four years, and said that netizens should not direct their anger at her. She also added that she feels everyone was targeted post Sushant's death.

In the same interview, Ankita also spoke about Rhea Chakraborty and said that she doesn't know her personally.

"I don't know this girl, so what will I say? I didn't even know about Sushant and Rhea's relationship. I've never spoken about her anyway. God bless her wherever she is. Maine kisi se koi relation nahi bigaada hai kyunki mere kisi se relation the hi nahi. Mera jisse tha, maine uske liye stand liya (I have not spoiled my relationship with anyone because there was no relation to begin with; the one whom I had a relationship with, I defended). I have no regrets," asserted Ankita.