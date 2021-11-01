Ankita Lokhande Set To Marry Vicky Jain In December: Report

Amid wedding reports of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, a new couple in town is getting ready for the next stage in their life. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain reportedly are all set to get tie the knot. According to a new report, Vicky and Ankita who have been dating for three and a half years will be getting married in December 2021 among close friends and relatives.

While the two have opened up about their ceremony, they are rumoured to get hitched on 12, 13 or December 14. The invitations that are being processed will soon be dispatched.

This is not the first time reports, of Anikta marriage have surfaced. Back in September 2021, Ankita's co-star Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of 'Manav' in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 had revealed the actress's marriage plans.

During an interview, Ankita was asked about her plans after the series, to which she laughed off stating there are none. However, Shaheer teased her by saying, "Come on, you're getting married."

Ankita and Vicky often indulge in PDA on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her 'soulmate', and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him. Back in June, she shared an appreciation post for him saying, thanking him for standing by her in difficult times.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita dropped a picture of the couple and wrote: "Dear vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head."

She also thanked him for "always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends."