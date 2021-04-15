Anniyan Producer Aascar Ravichandran Blasts Shankar Post Announcement Of Hindi Remake With Ranveer Singh

A day after ace filmmaker Shankar announced the Hindi adaptation of his 2005 Tamil psychological action thriller Anniyan with Ranveer Singh stepping into Vikram's shoes, the Tamil film's producer Aascar Ravichandran has now reacted sharply to the announcement.

Expressing his displeasure over the Hindi remake, Ravichandra issued a statement in which he is utter shocked with the announcement and claimed that he had purchased the entire story rights from the writer Sujath (alias late Rangarajan) and is the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline.

The producer further wrote in his statement that any adoption, remaking or copying the main plot of Anniyan without his permission, is totally illegal.

Ravichandra claimed that he had provided Shankar the opportunity to direct Anniyan after his not-so-successful film Boys. While lasting the filmmaker, Ravichandra alleged that Shankar is trying to reap the accolades of his film Anniyan by associating himself and the adaptation of the Hindi remake of the same. Further, in his statement, Ravichandran even threatened legal action against the 2.0 director.

Read the official statement.

The original #Anniyan's producer Aascar V Ravichandran takes offense to the just-announced #AnniyanHindiRemake. Here's a very sharp, critical press statement from the veteran producer directed at #Shankar pic.twitter.com/63yAmQAINv — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 15, 2021

Earlier, Shankar had confirmed that he is teaming up with Ranveer Singh for the Hindi remake of Anniyan and said, "For it to be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance. I'm thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I'm confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr. Gada (Jayantilal Gada), Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country."

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh had called it a 'dream come true' and said that he is ready to give this role every single ounce of his being.

The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to go on the floors in mid 2022.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Excited To Star In Shankar's Hindi Remake Of Anniyan; Says 'It's A Dream Come True'

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh And Kiara Advani Roped In For The Hindi Remake Of Shankar's Anniyan?