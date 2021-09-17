Anniyan Producer V Ravichandran Says He Will Also Remake The Film Amid Tussle With Shankar Over Hindi Version

Earlier this year it was announced that Ranveer Singh will be stepping into Vikram's shoes for the Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Tamil psychological action-thriller Anniyan which will be helmed by Shankar. However the film invited controversy even before it could hit the shooting floors.

The producer of the original Tamil film V Ravichandran raised an objection over this Hindi version stating that he is the 'whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline', and that the film cannot be made in Hindi without his consent.

He claimed that he is the rightful owner of Anniyan and was shocked when Shankar announced that he will be helming the Hindi version. He even decided to take legal action against director Shankar and Jayantilal Gada who is bankrolling the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

On the other hand, Shankar quashed his claims with an official statement in which he alleged that Ravichandran is attempting to jeopardise his future projects. He said that the script of Anniyan vests with him and he is entitled to exploit the same in any manner he deems fit.

Anniyan Remake Controversy: Director Shankar Reacts To Aascar Ravichandran's Allegations

Amid their ongoing tussle, V Ravichandra has now revealed that he will be also remaking Anniyan.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, "Yes, on a grand scale. There will be one Bollywood and one International artist, and it will be remade in Hindi and English (respectively). Once everything is settled, I will make the announcement. But everybody is thinking I have asked for money, I have never asked for money. It is my property. Somebody is misguiding Mr Gada ji (Hindi remake producer Jayantilal Gada). Before December the big announcement will be made, that's why I kept quiet."

Ranveer Singh Starrer Anniyan Remake Lands In Legal Trouble

He also shared an update on his row with Shankar and said, "The South Indian Film Chamber has given a letter to me (stating) that the rights and everything belongs to the producer. Coming Monday they will send the letter to Shankar, and everybody else too."

Anniyan which released on 2015, revolves around a common man who suffers from multiple personality disorder. He works as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night, and uses tips from the 'Garuda Purana' as his tools to expose various anti-social elements.