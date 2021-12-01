Antim Day 5 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Crime Drama Is Steady At Box Office

Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is having a steady run at the box office. The film hit the theatrical screens on November 26, 2021. The film had a slow start at the box office on its opening day but picked up business over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.

Talking about the box office figures, Antim had minted Rs 5.03 crore on Friday, Rs 6.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.55 crore on Sunday and Rs 3.24 crore on Monday. The total four-day box office collection stood at Rs 21.85 crore. As per early estimates, the Salman-Aayush starrer raked in decent numbers on Day 5 as well. Early estimates state that Antim collected around Rs 3 crore on Tuesday.

Speaking about Antim's box office performance, Salman had earlier said in an interaction with the media, "I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie."

He had further added, "We will also be travelling to a few states like Gujarat, Delhi, to promote the movie so the perception will change. Aayush will be promoting the movie in Mumbai. We have decided few days ago that he should promote it well in the city, but maybe he will join us for one or two cities. First, we will go then Aayush will go to these places. We will go to Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru."

Antim is an official adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.