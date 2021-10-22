Antim New Poster: Meet Aayush Sharma As Rahulia Bhai In This Salman Khan Starrer

The eagerly awaiting audience and fans of Antim have been presented with yet another treat by the producers of the action-flick to feast their eyes on! The makers of Antim have released a poster of the film, and it's an absolute treat to look at. Aayush Sharma, one of the lead actors of the film, is the focus of the launched poster where he reveals his ripped body and strikingly menacing looks.

Aayush's bad boy body language and scowling expressions in the poster carry forward the dangerous and glowering aura of the actor, furthering the vibe of the film. The poster is a peek into the character of Rahulia Bhai and the destructive agony as well as pain that he carries within him, which he also spreads all around him.

Aayush stands tall in the foreground of the poster, with a vicious look in his eyes and a gun in his hand, while the background shows corpses lying across the floor, amid a scene of chaos and destruction that symbolises the persona of Rahulia Bhai.

Have a look.

The film will have a theatrical release and will hit the big screens on November 26, 2021.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.