Antim Promotions: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma Made A Stop At Hyderabad
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
|
Salman
Khan
recently
saw
the
release
of
his
latest
film
Antim:
The
Final
Truth
also
starring
Aayush
Sharma.
The
two
also
made
a
stop
at
Hyderabad
for
the
promotions
of
their
film
the
other
day.
An
ocean
of
fans
had
arrived
to
see
the
team
of
the
film
in
Hyderabad
as
they
had
arrived
for
the
film's
promotions,
proving
that
the
superstar's
fandom
is
just
incomparable.
With
the
film
still
running
in
the
theatres,
the
signs
of
the
film
ruling
the
Box
Office
are
pretty
clear,
with
the
audience
and
fans
wanting
more
of
the
film
and
their
favourite
stars.
Presented
by
Zee
Studios,
Antim
stars
Salman
Khan,
Aayush
Sharma
and
Mahima
Makwana,
directed
by
Mahesh
Manjrekar,
produced
by
Salma
Khan,
and
presented
by
Salman
Khan
Films.
Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 18:09 [IST]