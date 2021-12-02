    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Antim Promotions: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma Made A Stop At Hyderabad

      By
      |

      Salman Khan recently saw the release of his latest film Antim: The Final Truth also starring Aayush Sharma. The two also made a stop at Hyderabad for the promotions of their film the other day.

      An ocean of fans had arrived to see the team of the film in Hyderabad as they had arrived for the film's promotions, proving that the superstar's fandom is just incomparable.

      antim

      With the film still running in the theatres, the signs of the film ruling the Box Office are pretty clear, with the audience and fans wanting more of the film and their favourite stars.

      Presented by Zee Studios, Antim stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

      Comments
      Read more about: salman khan aayush sharma antim
      Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 18:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 2, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X