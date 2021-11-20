Antim's New Song 'Koi Toh Aaega' Sees Salman Khan In Raw Action Mode

The next song from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth featuring the superstar is an action montage number 'Koi Toh Aaega', showing Salman in a raw form, which the fans are sure to go crazy over. The song's music is composed by KGF fame Ravi Basrur, and Ravi Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed have penned the lyrics. Background vocals are by Ravi Basrur and his team.

The makers have till now revealed the character and the persona of Salman Khan bit by bit from the film, and this song shows Salman Khan's character in an action mode which is reminiscent of his action persona. The video has a piece of high Spirit music as its theme, and is sure to generate an overwhelming response from the fans and the general audiences.

The video features Salman Khan in the distinctive action avatar , you get to see him do raw hand to hand action and the music matches and compliments the scenes.

Antim the final truth has been creating ripples and generating a lot of buzz among the fans of the megastar and the audience in general around the film itself and Salman's character in the film.The fans of Salman Khan have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film Antim ever since the film's announcement. The hype and anticipation has grown considerably with each asset releases. So far, Antim has shown an entirely different avatar of Salman, a calm and cool-headed Sikh cop who doesn't lose his cool but handles things in a different manner unlike what his other characters have been in the past.

Antim marks the return of a Salman Khan release on the silver screen after a long wait of two years.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.