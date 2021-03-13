Antim: Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Shares An Unseen Picture Of The Superstar From The Sets

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, recently took to his Instagram page to treat fans with an unseen picture of the superstar from the sets of Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.

In the picture, Salman looks dashing in a black vest paired with a blue pair of denim. The actor is still in the look of his character from Antim as he is seen wearing a red turban, a kada on his wrist and a thick chain. With a coffee mug in his hand, the superstar seems to be lost in thoughts while posing for a picture with his Man Friday.

Shera captioned his Instagram post as, "Throwback Friday @Beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #Antim."

Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop gushing over the superstar and flooded Shera's post with fire, red heart and red heart eyes emoticons. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Respect to you Shera bhai for being always shadow of our lovely Salman bhai".

Shera often shares unseen picture with his 'Maalik' Salman Khan on his social media page.

Coming back to Antim, the film has Salman sharing screen space with his real-life brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma for the first time. Touted to be a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial stars Salman as a cop and Aayush as a dreaded gangster. "I am looking forward to Antim. Being back on sets after a good long break because of the lockdown. The audiences will surely enjoy this film, a universe is being created like never before," Salman was earlier quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, there's a strong buzz that South actress Pragya Jaiswal has been roped in to play Salman Khan's ladylove. Actress Mahima Makwana of Sapna Suhane Ladakpan Ke fame is also reportedly a part of this film.

