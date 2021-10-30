Antim: Salman Khan Shares A Glimpse Of 'Bhai Ka Birthday', Song To Release On November 1

After the phenomenal success of an earlier released music number, 'Vighnaharta', the makers of Antim: The Final Truth are all set to rock the charts again with 'Bhai Ka Birthday'. The makers have released the song's trailer today, and it looks absolutely lit!

The song has been picturised on Aayush Sharma, a gangster in the film, and it's a birthday of a leader of the gang Aayush is a part of, being celebrated in the most desi style as Aayush shows some desi dance moves.

The song's visuals look stunning and will undoubtedly be a treat to watch, with all the celebration and whacky dance moves, courtesy of choreographer Mudassar. The music sounds pretty groovy, and the dance number will no doubt be the go-to birthday song, an anthem at the coming birthday parties in the country. The audience have got a new birthday song to play on the birthday occasions of their loved ones. Watch the sneak-peek.

The song will be released on November 1. At the song's release, Aayush will be visiting Jaipur Rajmandir single-screen theatre, one of India's biggest single-screen theatres, where he will meet all the fans whose birthdays fall in November.

The song is composed by Hitesh Modak, with the background vocals by Sajid Khan. Additional programming by Ravi Basrur and choreography Mudassar. Judging by the massive response to the trailer release, the audience is undoubtedly eager with anticipation for the film to release in the nearby theatres.

The film will be theatrically worldwide released by Zee studios on November 26

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.